Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 21, 2024

Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. (Pixabay)

You will be motivated to return to shape and may even join a gym. Extra money can tempt you to indulge in a bit of luxury! A pat on the back on the professional front will get you upbeat. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, and you are likely to plan something for it today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. You will have enough to buy an expensive thing. Those on probation are likely to get absorbed. The performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired. An overseas trip materialises for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. Money will not pose much of a problem, as you are likely to have enough. Recognition for hard work and loyalty is in the offing for some. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit, as the one you like warms up to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

You will turn serious where health is concerned and try to remain fit. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Those in important positions will hold sway over all the important decisions. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Performance on the academic front remains on the track.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen. Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. Things are likely to go your way at work as you impress everyone through your talents. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: A new dimension is likely to be added on the romantic front to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. Your eye for detail will become your prized possession at work. Friends and well-wishers will likely gather to brighten up the domestic front. Set out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Those aiming for something expensive will be able to raise a loan with least hassle. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. A most enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

You may start something new to get fit and benefit on the health front. You manage to stabilize expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Honours and awards can come your way in appreciation of your performance at work. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a belligerent mood today, so watch your step!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. Things on the work front remain under control as you get most of the things out of the way. Commuting can become a bit of a problem today for some. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Meeting an old love interest may bring back painful memories.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Peach

You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Your man management skills will help sort out a complicated employee issue. Those looking for peace will find the domestic environment tranquil. An excursion will be a good idea today. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: It is time to call it quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. Steady income from savings may come in handy for a child’s tuition. You will evolve better ways to promote yourself on the professional front. This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. You will need to avoid distractions while driving as stars appear bad. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, but you will find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Gut feeling and guesswork is likely to do wonders in money matters for some. Office workload is likely to lessen, giving you more time for yourself. Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden