Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Much love and caring is likely to be received from the family. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favor.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. Today, some of you may be busy organizing a party or a get-together at home. It would help if you remained focused on the academic front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. A donation can be expected by those running an organization. Professional interests will be well taken care of through your efforts. Love and caring will find you move ever closer to your near and dear ones. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. Expect your property to remain in demand in the seller's market.

Love Focus: Your indifference is likely to offend your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A new venture promises to bring in good money. You will find yourself in a much stronger position on the professional front than before. A family youngster may insist on something that you have not budgeted for. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. You will have to be at your best to thwart the competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Serious differences may crop up with a partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. A family elder can spoil the domestic environment. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: The lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

A lifestyle change will automatically improve your health. Architects, engineers and other professionals will find the day fruitful in more ways than one. The time to reap the dividends of previous investments has arrived for some. Remain focused on whatever you want to achieve on the academic front. Some minor adjustments may be required in something you are currently involved in.

Love Focus: Lover may seem in a thoughtful mood today and may require space.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. Your eye for detail will not let you miss even minor issues at work. Your mature handling of a contentious matter on the family front is likely to be appreciated. Earning good profits is on the cards and will strengthen your financial front. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind. You are likely to receive favours from someone influential.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will help you make all the right moves on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Getting involved in office politics may give you the kicks, but can harm you, so desist from it. Taking home remedies for a recurring ailment is not advised, as it may aggravate the problem. Not getting invited to a function or party may prove disappointing. Paying outstanding dues may become a problem. You may need to do some hard thinking before deciding on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to harbor some resentment with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Efforts on the fitness front will give rich dividends. A new venture is likely to turn profitable soon. Your competence in tackling with issues at work may be in full evidence today. You may make plans to meet a family member not with you at present. Someone will be considerate enough to assist you on the academic front. Seeking your own space on the home front may become your prime drive.

Love Focus: You are likely to take some time from work to pursue your romantic interests.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Financial security promises to add to your independence. Good business contacts will help you reap rich rewards in terms of some lucrative deals. You can strive for some changes on the domestic front. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Targeting someone not playing the field is a waste of energy, so chill and enjoy.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

Joining health-conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Receiving back a part of the money loaned is likely for some. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. You may be compelled to travel against your wishes, but the trip will turn out to be enjoyable.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. You are likely to seize some excellent opportunities to make good money. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. You may get worried about the health of a family youngster, but it will be nothing serious. You can be left stranded somewhere without any mode of conveyance. Selective study on the academic front is not advised, so touch upon everything.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver