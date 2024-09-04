Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 4, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

A timely investment done previously may prove a goldmine. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. The ambition you harbor will only get realised through good networking. Good mood prevails and brings cheer on the domestic front. This is the day to spend with the family at an exotic holiday resort. A great opportunity to own property may come to you. Being fully prepared on the academic front is a misnomer, so keep at it!

Love Focus: Equations may need to be rewritten in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Perfect fitness will no longer be a dream. An investment brings good returns. Work may suffer due to your focus on personal issues. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil for your problems. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns. Your competitive spirit and diehard ambition keeps you in top form.

Love Focus: Lover has ideas, but may wait for you to take the initiative.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Good diet will find most of the bodily ills disappear. Unexpected gains are likely from an unexpected source. Time management will be essential at work. You will remain in close touch with a dear one, despite physical distance. You may be longing for a vacation to someplace exotic. A good day is foreseen for getting a much-awaited luxury item. Your life path gets clearer and more defined on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is best to leave things to a lover that you don’t understand.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Mental tensions become a thing of the past. An investment today will come in handy at a later date. Clarify your position with superiors at work, before the blame game gets to you. Those staying away from family will find ways to enjoy themselves. Getting together to go someplace exotic is on the cards for some. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. A friend’s advice helps you on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Natural remedies may work for those ailing. Splurging on the right people will help in networking. Don’t let anyone dampen your spirits for taking up a challenge. You are likely to get pampered by a family elder. A fun-filled journey is on the cards for youngsters. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for those seeking it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Those ailing for long may experience a miraculous recovery. A cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. You will need to get a second opinion for a persistent ailment to get rid of it for good. Expect an enjoyable outing with family today. You may plan to visit an out-of-town distant relative shortly. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some.

Love Focus: The chance to spend quality time with your lover is within your reach.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your resolve to get back in shape is admirable. The chances of getting good returns from a previous investment look bright. Volunteer for a new position in your organization, if you get a chance. A sibling or friend you are banking upon may be far from helpful. You manage to tackle the academic front well. You may find a better avenue, where your ideas get appreciated.

Love Focus: It will be difficult for the eligible to dodge the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Ill health poses no problems for those pursuing their passion. An investment made today will prove beneficial at a later date. An expected rise can take some more time to materialize. Home may turn into a happening place soon! Your energy and verve prove contagious on the social front. A trip down memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment.

Love Focus: Loving gestures will be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Improvement in health of those ailing will be slow, but steady. You will have the funds for buying something you wanted for long. If you are getting the right break on the career front, you must give it a serious thought. This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Preparations will be in full swing to receive someone coming from outside.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and admiration can increase love manifold, remember that.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Your busy schedule will keep you on your toes, but keep you fit! Funding someone’s aspirations may be on the top of your mind. Indulging in office politics has its downside, so desist from it. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative is on the cards. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more.

Love Focus: The day promises to be perfect for an outing with a lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

On the fitness front, your efforts to come back in shape succeed. Those in debt will manage to pay back the full amount soon. You may need to come back in the picture at work. Expect to become the center of attraction in a family get together. A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good.

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of estranged couples getting reunited.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Your condition may show signs of abating on the health front. Monetary support may be required in fulfilling a promise. Those in the armed or paramilitary forces may think of opting out for greener pastures. You may be thinking on the lines of organising a gathering at your place. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue