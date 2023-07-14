Interested in Chinese Zodiac Signs? Know your weekly horoscope for 17-23 July

Rat (1936, 1948, 1960,1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

This week will be amazing for most of you. Those taking big or small steps towards success will see positive changes, whereas others await massive opportunities. Those yet to explore their potential should think about yourselves more clearly as you are sabotaging your life on your own.

Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Enjoy a fun and relaxing week, Ox. You will be loved and cared for by your loved ones. Beware of health problems as you may catch the flu. Your energy this week thrives from all the love you receive around you, which benefits the endeavours you decide upon.

Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Focus on your love life this week, Tiger. Invest your time in reevaluating your love life and direct it to the right path. You also need to prioritise your life and take steps towards your goals, on your own. Go get it!

Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Making huge decisions? You sure are on the right path this week, Rabbit. Make sure to stay motivated throughout to achieve the end goal. Being focused is the key to the lock of success, right?

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

This week brings you tough choices at work or in love. However small, these will depend on whether you listen to your intuition or not. To be prepared, read the horoscopes, of those close to you.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Snake, you enjoy a restful and peaceful week this week. If feeling like it, try visualisation meditation to connect with your inner self. Be prepared for potential conflicts due to other people's character flaws. Learn to tolerate the lack of those who mean a lot to you. The horoscope advises you to exercise patience.

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Make sure to trust your intuition this week without fail. You are on the verge of making a big mistake or being led into making one. Stay away from pranking people or fighting for others.

Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

This week gives you the opportunity to control your finances or just take up a new hobby. It deems to be a highly energetic week for you, with laid-back moments. Use this week to set up a routine between your work and hobbies.

Monkey (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Seize the day and don't back down! There is a big fight in the cards for you this week. Either it could be something you have been brushing off for weeks or just someone blaming you without knowing the ins and outs of your life. But ensure you are fighting with the right person, not the wrong one.

Rooster (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Life continues at its usual pace for you Rooster. This week requires you to focus on your kids or relatives who are kids. Help them out with their daily routines and strengthen your bond with them.

Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

This week seems to be packed for you with work and personal items to cross off the list. Learn to be organized with your tasks and don't lose your cool! Go steady and you will be able to push through it all.

Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Stop sleeping on the massive potential hidden inside you and some event this week will make you realize this. You will have to leave your comfort zone. Big steps or baby steps, you get to decide the pace for your self but take that step ahead…

