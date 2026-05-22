Joy-first homes are trending in 2026: Vastu experts share tips for designing a happier space

Homes are becoming more than just places to live. In 2026, many people are embracing the "joy-first" approach, a design trend focused on creating spaces that feel comforting, uplifting, and emotionally supportive. Vastu experts say small changes at home can help create a lighter, happier atmosphere.

A representative image of a room.(Shutterstock)

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For years, home design focused heavily on aesthetics, minimalism, and functionality. Now, many people are asking a different question: Does my space actually make me feel good? That shift has helped fuel the rise of joy-first homes, where comfort, emotional well-being, and personal happiness take centre stage.

While social media trends often focus on decor pieces and colour palettes, Vastu practitioners believe a joyful home starts with energy and intention.

According to Vastu experts, the goal is not perfection. Instead, it is about creating a space that feels balanced and welcoming.

What is a joy-first home?

A joy-first home focuses on how a space feels rather than how it looks on camera. It encourages people to create corners and routines that bring comfort and peace.

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{{^usCountry}} This can look different for everyone. For some, it may be a reading nook near a window. For others, it could be adding family photos, fresh flowers, cozy seating, or creating a quiet place to unwind after work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This can look different for everyone. For some, it may be a reading nook near a window. For others, it could be adding family photos, fresh flowers, cozy seating, or creating a quiet place to unwind after work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many Vastu experts say the idea aligns naturally with their philosophy because the home environment can influence mood and daily experiences. Vastu tips for a joy-first home Let natural light and fresh air in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many Vastu experts say the idea aligns naturally with their philosophy because the home environment can influence mood and daily experiences. Vastu tips for a joy-first home Let natural light and fresh air in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the simplest suggestions in Vastu is to keep spaces bright and airy whenever possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the simplest suggestions in Vastu is to keep spaces bright and airy whenever possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Natural light often creates a more uplifting atmosphere, while fresh air can make a room feel refreshed and less heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Natural light often creates a more uplifting atmosphere, while fresh air can make a room feel refreshed and less heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts say opening windows regularly and allowing sunlight into living spaces may help create a lighter mood throughout the home. 2. Clear clutter that no longer serves a purpose {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts say opening windows regularly and allowing sunlight into living spaces may help create a lighter mood throughout the home. 2. Clear clutter that no longer serves a purpose {{/usCountry}}

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Joy-first homes are not necessarily perfectly organized homes. However, Vastu experts often say clutter can create a feeling of heaviness.

Instead of focusing on getting rid of everything, consider removing items that create stress or no longer feel meaningful.

Small changes can sometimes make a noticeable difference.

3. Create a personal comfort corner

Many people are creating quiet corners designed specifically for comfort and rest.

This could include:

A reading chair

Candles or soft lighting

Plants

Journals

Favorite books

Personal keepsakes

According to Vastu principles, spaces that feel intentional often encourage a stronger sense of calm.

4. Bring in elements that make you genuinely happy

Joy-first design is deeply personal.

Experts suggest adding things that create positive feelings rather than decorating based only on trends.

That may mean displaying travel memories, favorite artwork, meaningful objects, or colors that lift your mood.

5. Pay attention to your entrance area

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In Vastu, the entrance is often considered important because it represents the first energy people encounter when entering a home.

Keeping this area clean, welcoming, and uncluttered may help create a more inviting feeling.

Simple additions like plants, soft lighting, or fresh flowers can make a difference.

6. Can home design really affect mood?

Many psychologists and design experts believe environments can shape how people feel. Vastu takes a similar approach by emphasizing harmony and intentional living spaces.

A joy-first home is less about following strict rules and more about creating a place where you feel supported, comfortable, and at ease.

Sometimes happiness at home starts with small changes rather than a complete redesign.

FAQ

What is a joy-first home?

A joy-first home is a design approach focused on creating spaces that support happiness, comfort, and emotional well-being.

Is Vastu similar to Feng Shui?

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Both systems focus on harmony and space, but they come from different traditions and use different principles.

Do I need to redesign my entire home to follow Vastu?

Not necessarily. Many Vastu experts suggest that small changes can have a meaningful impact.

Why are joy-first homes trending in 2026?

Many people are prioritizing emotional well-being, comfort, and home environments that feel more personal and calming.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to seek professional help for vastu complaint homes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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