The June 2026 Strawberry Moon is a good time to pause, reflect, and set intentions for the months ahead. While every Full Moon encourages closure and fresh beginnings, the energy of this one can be experienced differently by each zodiac sign. According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, following a manifestation ritual that matches your sun sign can help you align with the Moon's energy and bring balance in your life.

June 2026 Full Moon: Strawberry moon manifestation rituals for your sun sign (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Why the June 2026 Strawberry Moon is considered the most powerful in 100 years

Your greatest strength is taking action, but this Strawberry Moon is here to remind you that patience is just as important.

Offer water to Chandra Dev, light a pure cow ghee diya, and write down one long-term goal you want to work towards over the next 12 months. Instead of trying to manifest many things at once, focus on one clear intention.

This Full Moon supports gratitude and abundance.

Offer white flowers and kheer to Maa Lakshmi, chant the Shri Suktam, and donate food or clothes to someone in need. Before going to bed, write down five blessings you already have in your life. Appreciating what you already have can become the starting point for future financial growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Your words hold extra power during this Full Moon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your words hold extra power during this Full Moon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama or Guru Mantra, avoid unnecessary arguments, and spend at least 30 minutes journaling your intentions. Try speaking less throughout the evening and spend more time observing. The answers you are looking for may come naturally when your mind becomes quiet. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama or Guru Mantra, avoid unnecessary arguments, and spend at least 30 minutes journaling your intentions. Try speaking less throughout the evening and spend more time observing. The answers you are looking for may come naturally when your mind becomes quiet. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With exalted Jupiter blessing your sign, this is one of the most supportive Full Moons of the year for you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With exalted Jupiter blessing your sign, this is one of the most supportive Full Moons of the year for you. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Offer milk mixed with water to the Moon, chant the Guru Mantra, and perform a simple Lakshmi Puja at home. Spend time with your family before beginning your manifestation ritual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Offer milk mixed with water to the Moon, chant the Guru Mantra, and perform a simple Lakshmi Puja at home. Spend time with your family before beginning your manifestation ritual. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This Full Moon encourages you to reconnect with your roots.

Offer prayers to your ancestors, light a sesame oil diya, and seek blessings from your parents or elders. Donate fruits or meals in their honor. Sometimes the blessings of your ancestors can open doors that hard work alone cannot.

This Full Moon is all about cleansing and renewal.

Clean your prayer space, organise your work desk, light camphor during your evening prayers, and chant the Durga Kavach or Siddha Kunjika Stotram. As you clear your surroundings, allow your mind to let go of unnecessary thoughts and worries as well.

Venus encourages you to restore balance before asking for new blessings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Offer fragrant flowers to the Divine Mother, light rose or sandalwood incense, and spend quality time strengthening an important relationship. This Full Moon favors peace, harmony, and meaningful connections more than personal ambition.

This Full Moon brings powerful energy for personal transformation.

Offer red flowers to Maa Kali or Maa Durga, chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, and spend a few quiet moments in silence after your prayers. Instead of asking for more, ask the universe to help remove what no longer serves your highest good.

ALSO READ: June Full Moon 2026: Strawberry Full Moon rituals to release emotional baggage before July begins

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Full Moon is an especially meaningful lunar event for you.

Offer Arghya to Chandra Dev, chant the Vishnu Sahasranama or Guru Mantra, and meditate under the moonlight if possible. Before going to bed, write down one belief that has been holding you back and make a conscious decision to let it go.

The Full Moon falls in your sign, reminding you that simplicity can be powerful.

Light a ghee diya, offer yellow sweets to Lord Vishnu, and donate grains or food to those in need. Keep your manifestation ritual simple instead of making it complicated.

Rahu inspires you to think differently, but this Full Moon asks you to stay grounded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The following morning, offer water to a Peepal tree, feed birds, and spend some time planning your next six months instead of focusing only on immediate success.

With Saturn and Neptune influencing your sign, this Full Moon carries deep spiritual energy.

Recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, spend some time near a body of water, and end your evening with silent meditation before returning to your phone or daily routine. Some of the most important answers come when your mind is calm and still.

ALSO READ: Strawberry Moon 2026: What the June Full Moon means for your moon sign

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: These rituals are based on astrological beliefs and are meant for spiritual guidance and personal reflection. They should not be considered a guarantee of specific outcomes or a substitute for practical decisions and actions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON