Jupiter Retrograde in Pisces: What All Zodiac Signs Must Do to Be Successful

On July 29, 2022, Jupiter will enter into retrograde motion in the sign of Pisces. It will stay in this motion for close to four months and will get direct on November 24, 2022. In Astrology, Jupiter is the planet of expansion, abundance and prosperity. Jupiter's retrograde prompts us to consider whether we need to make any life changes. We need to take a look at the wider picture and try to redefine our objectives or desires. However, this is also a moment when previously lost possibilities might resurface with more promise and potential. Let us look at how this transit will impact various zodiac signs.

Aries: Don’t go overboard with your charged-up emotions and bold approach towards others. Get ready to do some major inner work. You have a propensity to be excessively competitive, even viewing your own personal development as something you must perfect. Take it easy and don’t take rash decisions. Your fiery demeanour could work against you, so stay calm and let things come to you.

Taurus: Examine your existing routines and consider whether they are advancing your goals or keeping you anchored in the same place. You may have experienced abnormally high levels of stress during the past few weeks, so this break may feel like a breath of fresh air. Consider your setbacks as roadblocks to the greatest that is yet to come. Give time to yourself and make new connections.

Gemini: Pushing your personal limits is advisable. Your open-mindedness and flexibility will be helpful since they will help you challenge established habits and broaden your worldview. Reconsider any negative stereotypes you may have unintentionally fostered that prevent you from chasing your goals. Your adaptability is likely to be tested as you need to redefine boundaries of existing relationships.

Cancer: One of your strongest qualities is your ability to be aware of your emotions. You need to improve your relationships with others by engaging with them from a logical standpoint. Learn about their thought processes, worldviews, and responses to the environment. You'll have a strong support of your intuition, which you can use as a lever to your advantage as you try to rebuild your connections.

Leo: You'll encounter beliefs that you set up as barriers to increase your enthusiasm for life that must be overcome. You need to identify the reasons that prevent you from discovering new interests or making friends. You could feel the need to impress everyone. You cannot and should not attempt to influence everyone's opinion. It's time to question your own structure and thought process.

Virgo: In order to grow as a better empath and better understand others, you may be asked to relook at your critical attitude. Make an effort to relax and let go of your rigorous planning. To help you be your best self, make a list of the people and things who inspire and motivate you. Make new friends or take up a favourite past time. Don’t waste your energy on things or people that do not matter.

Libra: You can be driven by a strong need to maintain order. Even if it consumes your energy and prevents you from progressing, you may feel under pressure to save reputation and be friendly with others. By forcing you to sever ties with those who are stifling you, this backspin will confront your tremendous yearning for harmony. Look at your external attachments with a critical eye.

Scorpio: This is a great moment to focus on your creative side. Think of new ways to address issues at the workplace especially your relations with superiors. With practise, you can learn to trust others with your work and ask for help when you need it. Take advantage of this stimulus, as it will help you build your self-confidence and tap into your daring and perceptive powers.

Sagittarius: As an idealist, you're able to see the silver lining in any situation. A positive outlook on life will aid you in coping with its wide range of possibilities. It's a good idea to take account of your life and relationships right now and consider whether or not your efforts are having any effect or are just a waste of time. You need to figure out where your energy is being used and where it is being restored.

Capricorn: Focus on having an open and honest communication as well as the development of new skills. It's a terrific time to do some research on new educational options and to set some challenging goals. Don’t over-analyse your decisions else it can prevent you from discovering skills that could be quite valuable down the road. Connecting with yourself and others on an emotional level.

Aquarius: Your current state of exhaustion may be a result of having to deal with unpleasant feelings of late. Expansion and introspection may seem like a burden rather than an exciting adventure. You'll have an opportunity to deepen your self-awareness. Examine your inner monologue by withdrawing from social situations. Any internal contradictions will come to the fore which you must face boldly.

Pisces: You may find this transit to be a positive journey. In fact, you may experience a surge of confidence. It's a wonderful time to do a inspection of your spending habits and evaluate how you might improve them in the future. There will be a particular emphasis on your quest for affluence. Keep your goals in perspective rather than looking at them through coloured glasses.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779