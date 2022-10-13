Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to balance your ‘Manglik Dosha’ to achieve marital bliss

Did you know that nearly every person on Earth is a Manglik in some way or the other? You might find this hard to believe, but mangal dosha is indeed present in every horoscope. Several levels of Manglik or Kuja dosha are recognised in Vedic astrology. When Mars influences household harmony in both your Ascendant and Moon horoscope, you have a full or complete Manglik dosha; when Mars influences just one of these areas, you have a partial Mangal dosha. When viewed from Venus, a third layer of Manglik Dosha becomes apparent. Applying all these criteria, about 90% of the global population would be classified as Manglik or suffering from mangal dosha.

Hence, there’s no denying the fact that all married people need to harmonise the energy of Mars in their life to achieve marital bliss. Mars is the planet that stands for action, pride, and pride in oneself. That's why people who are predisposed to the Mangal Dosha tend to be quick to anger. Since this is the case, Manglik people have a hard time compromising and adapting with their relationships. This drive needs to be channelled towards productive activities, otherwise they risk becoming destructively vicious. Let us look at how this fiery energy can de-stabilise your relationships based on which zodiac sign Mars is placed in your birth chart and how to harmonise it.

Aries: You have short, intense bouts of fury, although those rarely persist for very long. Take charge of your professional life. Positions of authority are where your fierce Martian energy can do the most good. It's important for you to learn how to control your temper on a personal level. Retain some measure of self-control and practise expressing your feelings.

Taurus: You're the kind of person that takes their time and remains calm under pressure. On the other hand, you may be too fixated in your ways to be persuaded to change your mind on a contentious issue. When it comes to romantic interactions, you could come out as too cold and logical to those around you. Spontaneity and openness to new experiences are what your romantic life needs.

Gemini: Since you become bored very quickly, you need to constantly switch things up in order to maintain your high level of productivity. In a heated argument, words may be more destructive than physical ones. It's possible that this could make you snarky, which will disrupt your connection with others. Debate, concentration, and regular thought exchange are all ways to direct your vitality.

Cancer: It's great that you're so honest with your relationship, but you should be careful not to reveal too much. Losing one's individuality to the personality of the partnership is a risk that comes with extreme co-dependency and a lack of boundaries. It becomes less about your preferences and more about those of your partner. Don't lose your uniqueness. It's what set you apart from everyone else.

Leo: When things are going well, you feel fantastic. You hold your head up even when things are merely satisfactory, because you don't want others to know how low you can go. Nonetheless, when things go rough, it's easy to lose your composure. Ultimately, you vent all of your rage at your lover. Put an end to using your partner as a place to unload your feelings.

Virgo: Rather than constantly striving to improve matters, you should accept their current state. After some time together, you may begin to notice some annoying behaviours or routines that your partner has developed. Try to accept your partner for who they are without trying to change them. Leave the connection to grow as it will without trying to change anything.

Libra: Your lover can be thrown off by your erratic emotional state. You're a relaxed individual who, when things don't go your way, may act as if they don't bother you for a time before finally letting on that they do. You will be continually raging over anything that frustrates you until your partner genuinely fixes whatever is going on. Leave your solitary confinement and start talking to each other.

Scorpio: Having a nasty attitude may literally set things on fire. In the midst of this conflagration, it's easy to start dropping bombs like you're not in a partnership, you're not a team, and they're your adversary. This extreme way of thinking serves only as a defence mechanism, and it is unnecessary. Calm down and put that electrical energy to good use.

Sagittarius: You and your partner probably keep things cool and quiet when conflict arises, but you'll spill the beans to your friends about anything that's bothering you. If you tell your friends about your relationship problems, their comments will muddle your own thinking and hurt your connection. The only way out of this is to have an open yet considerate conversation with your partner.

Capricorn: You're at your best when you're part of a dynamic duo. Putting up the effort to create a life together doesn't seem to bother either of you. Until, of course, your innate pessimism rears its ugly head. You start by griping about the world at large, then go on to criticising friends and family, and then, before you know it, you're whining about your partner. Throw away your current state of mind. Stay away from being dismissive.

Aquarius: Partnerships do not require a strategic approach. You get a huge kick out of establishing your dominance and you're always looking for an opportunity to do it. Unfortunately, this just serves to make your partner feel more discouraged. In a loving relationship, victory isn't everything. It's not about picking sides or trying to prove something; it's about opening up your heart and sharing with others.

Pisces: Fairy tale romance may make you feel warm and fuzzy, but it may also blind you to the harsh truths of life. In reality, there are instances when you have to give up important facets of your life in order to maintain the bond. This isn't a real relationship, so don't give up on your interests, friends, and goals. Don't forget that you were put on this earth to sparkle and thrive.

-----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779