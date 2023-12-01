Know why these Tarot Cards are the most powerful in tarot deck

The Fool:

The first tarot card in the major arcana deck is known to be one of the most powerful Tarot Card. Imagine a person standing on the edge of a cliff, carrying a bag and a white rose, with a playful dog beside them. It's all about new beginnings and endless possibilities. This card tells us that it's okay to take risks and step into the unknown. It's like starting a new adventure, full of excitement and potential.

The Magician:

The Magician card is like a powerful wizard! This card shows someone with tools on a table and they're surrounded by symbols like earth, air, fire, and water. It's all about making things happen and turning ideas into reality. The Magician reminds us that we have the power to create and change things in our lives. It's about using our skills and abilities to achieve what we want.

The Tower:

The Tower card looks a bit scary because it shows a tall tower being struck by lightning and crumbling down. It might seem like chaos and destruction, but it's not all bad. This card teaches us that sometimes things need to fall apart for something better to come along. It's like a big shake-up that opens doors to new opportunities and growth. It's about embracing change, even when it feels tough.

The World:

The final tarot card in the major arcan deck is the World card. This card is like reaching the finish line of a big race. It shows a person surrounded by a wreath, feeling complete and connected to everything around them. This card is about achieving success and finding inner harmony. It represents the end of a journey and a feeling of being at peace with oneself. It's like discovering a deeper understanding of life and feeling content with where you are.

