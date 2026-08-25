Lenormand Horoscope Today, August 25, 2026: You may be entering unfamiliar territory, you need not master it right away

The Daily Lenormand Horoscope offers a fresh way to read your day through the 36-card Lenormand deck, using practical symbols to explore love, career, money and personal decisions. Each Lenormand card is traditionally connected to a playing card, adding another layer to its symbolism. Here are today's Lenormand predictions and crystal guidance for all 12 zodiac signs.

Mountain (8 of Clubs)

Lenormand Horoscope Today, August 25, 2026, for all zodiac signs (Kishori Sud)

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The Mountain suggests a hurdle, a delay or a situation that refuses to move at your preferred speed. Don't waste energy fighting the obstacle head-on. Today's advantage comes from patience, strategy and finding another route forward.

Love: Give a sensitive situation room to unfold instead of demanding instant answers.

Career: Persistence will be needed to overcome a professional roadblock.

Money: Avoid rushing into financial commitments simply because you want quick progress.

Crystal Guidance: Red Jasper supports determination, patience and resilience.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Mice (7 of Clubs)

The Mice point to small worries, energy drains, and things quietly eating away at your peace of mind. Look closely at what has been bothering you lately—you may discover that a seemingly minor issue has been taking up far too much mental space.

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{{^usCountry}} Love: Don't let small irritations become larger relationship problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love: Don't let small irritations become larger relationship problems. {{/usCountry}}

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Career: Protect your time from unnecessary distractions and repetitive stress.

Money: Watch small, recurring expenses that may be adding up.

Crystal Guidance: Smoky Quartz supports grounding and helps you release anxious, scattered energy.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Tower (6 of Spades)

The Tower highlights independence, boundaries and perspective. You may need some distance from outside opinions to understand what you genuinely want. Stepping back isn't always avoidance; sometimes it is how you regain control of your direction.

Love: A healthy space can help restore emotional balance.

Career: Independent work and disciplined planning can serve you well.

Money: Focus on strengthening financial independence and long-term security.

Crystal Guidance: Hematite supports grounding, focus and practical thinking.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Coffin (9 of Diamonds)

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The Coffin signals closure and the completion of a cycle. Something may have reached its natural endpoint, even if you're not completely ready to accept it. Today's energy encourages you to stop carrying what has already served its purpose.

Love: Releasing an old emotional attachment can create space for healthier connections.

Career: Completing or leaving an outdated chapter can open a new path.

Money: Settle pending obligations before taking on new commitments.

Crystal Guidance: Black Obsidian supports release, protection and transformation.

Leo Horoscope Today

Whip (Jack of Clubs)

The Whip reveals patterns that keep repeating. A disagreement, habit or professional frustration may be circling back because something needs to change. Instead of reacting in the usual way, try breaking the cycle.

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Love: Don't reopen the same argument without addressing its real cause.

Career: A different strategy may be needed if you're facing the same problem repeatedly.

Money: Review recurring expenses and habits that keep draining your resources.

Crystal Guidance: Black Tourmaline supports emotional boundaries and releasing negativity.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Child (Jack of Spades)

The Child brings curiosity, innocence and a fresh beginning. You may be entering unfamiliar territory, but you don't need to master everything immediately. Allow yourself to learn as you go.

Love: Playfulness and spontaneity can refresh your emotional world.

Career: A new project or skill could become an exciting opportunity.

Money: Start with achievable financial goals rather than trying to change everything at once.

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Crystal Guidance: Moonstone supports new beginnings, creativity and emotional renewal.

Libra Horoscope Today

Lilies (King of Spades)

The Lilies bring peace, maturity and a calmer perspective. Today favours choosing the composed response, even when others are being difficult. You may discover that not every situation needs to be won; some simply need to be handled wisely.

Love: Patience and emotional maturity deepen relationship harmony.

Career: Your calm approach can help resolve a sensitive workplace situation.

Money: Conservative, well-considered financial decisions are favoured.

Crystal Guidance: White Jade supports peace, balance and emotional clarity.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Heart (Jack of Hearts)

The Heart brings genuine affection and emotional fulfilment into focus. Today's energy asks you to acknowledge what you actually feel rather than intellectualising it away. Something becomes clearer when you stop pretending it doesn't matter.

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Love: Romance benefits from vulnerability, affection and honest communication.

Career: Work that connects with your passions can feel particularly rewarding.

Money: Avoid emotional spending and focus on purchases that genuinely add value.

Crystal Guidance: Rose Quartz supports love, self-worth and emotional harmony.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Man (Ace of Hearts)

The Man highlights masculine energy, action and an influential person. A man around you could play a significant role today, or you may need to take a more decisive, action-oriented approach yourself. Watch who is stepping forward, and why.

Love: A significant male figure may influence your emotional situation.

Career: Leadership and decisive action can move matters forward.

Money: Take greater ownership of your financial choices instead of waiting for someone else to decide.

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Crystal Guidance: Tiger's Eye supports confidence, courage and decisive action.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Stars (6 of Hearts)

The Stars bring hope, inspiration and a renewed sense of direction. A goal that once felt distant may begin to seem more achievable. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture, but remember that dreams become tangible through consistent effort.

Love: Shared hopes and future plans can strengthen a relationship.

Career: Your ideas may attract recognition or support.

Money: Stay focused on long-term financial goals rather than quick wins.

Crystal Guidance: Clear Quartz supports clarity, intention and focused energy.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Ring (Ace of Clubs)

The Ring highlights commitment, agreements and cycles. A relationship, contract or professional arrangement may require your attention today. Before saying yes, make sure you're comfortable with what you're agreeing to and with the pattern it could create.

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Love: Commitment and loyalty become central themes.

Career: A partnership, contract or recurring professional arrangement may develop.

Money: Review the terms of financial agreements carefully.

Crystal Guidance: Carnelian supports commitment, confidence and purposeful action.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Scythe (Jack of Diamonds)

The Scythe signals a sharp decision, sudden shift or necessary cut. Something may need to be addressed without further postponement. The key is to be decisive without becoming impulsive—think clearly, then act.

Love: Cut through confusion and address what has been left unsaid.

Career: A sudden change may require you to respond quickly.

Money: Avoid impulsive purchases or irreversible financial decisions.

Crystal Guidance: Black Tourmaline supports grounding, protection and navigating transitions.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)