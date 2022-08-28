Leo Daily Horoscope for August 28, 2022: Time to act at your job front

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) It can be an eventful day for Leos. If you have a long-held dream that you’re eager to start, now is the time. Your friends may remain supportive when required and you can count on them. Leos are likely to pursue their interests in the workplace. If possible, devote time and professional acumen to achieve the desired results. Leos would have the right instincts for choosing sensible investments. Encourage the mind to be receptive to positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy and optimism to enjoy sound health. A healthy diet and regular exercise may help you achieve your goals. A vacation is likely to go as per the schedule and treat you to an exciting fun-filled journey. You can make your vacation extra special by planning it with your family and friends. You find it a little difficult to make a romantic partner understand your position today. Investment in the construction business would help increase your income. If Leos are keen to purchase a plot, they should consider their priorities first, don’t be too fast. Verify every secondhand information before taking any action.

Leo Finance Today Past investment in vibrant organisations will fetch handsome returns. Careful dealing will be required in financial matters to enhance your savings. Improvement in finances makes it convenient in clearing long pending dues & bills.

Leo Family Today Parents are likely to be cooperative despite your erratic behaviour. Family elders' recovery from prolonged illness would bring unlimited happiness to the family front. There is a lot to consider about the future of you and your family that will benefit you later.

Leo Career Today Increased communication with senior management is likely to augur well for your career prospects. Regardless of how many projects you undertake, you ultimately succeed in accomplishing all of them. If Leos have long planned to change jobs or do new things, it’s time to act.

Leo Health Today You are in excellent physical condition. Leo can begin their day with running or jogging since this will increase their body's flexibility and agility. Light stretching and cardio would be beneficial as well.

Leo Love Life Today Married Leo partners who are navigating problems should learn to appreciate their partner's feelings and opinions. When talking with your partner about a problem, it's critical to keep your ego in check.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

