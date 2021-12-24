Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 24: It’s a hectic day

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, this is an average day and you need to be cautious on the professional front. Your co-workers or business rivals may put hurdles in your way, you need to stay away from the negative people around you. This is a suitable time on the family front, so try to be with your loved ones for feeling happiness and peace of mind.

You may have to put extra effort in order to complete your goals or finish all the pending projects. You may relish some sweet memories on the love front. This is a favourable day for business or leisure trips. You should also be careful with your finances, try to control your expenses and save for the future.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

This is not a favourable day on the financial front. You may seek new opportunities to boost your income and manage your expenses. Avoid investing in any deal at this point in time.

Leo Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. Homemakers may be occupied with home decoration work or attending guests. Parents may pressurize you to do something that is against your will.

Leo Career Today

This is going to be a hectic day; you may have to help someone new to your team or project. Some may join a new professional course to increase the chances to get good job offers.

Leo Health Today

Everything seems okay on the health front. Keep meditating to maintain peace of mind. It is a good idea to socialize as much as you can to keep your mind away from any kind of distraction.

Leo Love Life Today

This is a casual day on the love front. You may have to deal with the bad mood of your spouse, but things may be normal soon. Some may be occupied with preparation for a big event like an anniversary, engagement or marriage.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Indigo

