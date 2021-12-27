Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Trust your own abilities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It is a day to put emphasis on creating balance in your daily life. You will have to be more proactive about getting things the way you want them. There are times when you could become complacent, but your ruling planet may push you to keep at it. Look for new opportunities. Do things differently you are likely to be adequately rewarded for your efforts. Donations or charity in any form may help bring in positivity. Before signing any paperwork for a property deal, research everything and ensure you have read it thoroughly and adequately. You may also get a legal opinion. Let your inner compass take you away and maybe just for a day to the beach or the mountains. Soak in the quiet moments and let them elevate your spiritual energy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Those in business are likely to garner profits with well-calculated moves. You could look at additional investments options to expand your business. This is a good time to repay your existing debt as you may come into money.

Leo Family Today

You are like to remain a home bird today and may spend time with family. This may bring a lot of tranquillity and peace. You may also succeed in resolving a long-standing dispute with your sibling.

Leo Career Today

A professionally satisfying day on the cards, especially for those working abroad or looking for foreign collaborations. Your career prospects are likely to brighten up and there could be new job offers or project tie-ups which may elevate your status.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Your busy and hectic schedule could force you to ignore your health. Health needs more attention, especially for those who are overweight or suffering from chronic ailments. Trust your own abilities to develop a positive attitude.

Leo Love Life Today

What you thought was a solid connection may have been nothing but an elaborate fantasy. So, brace yourself. It may become clear today that your dreams clash with those of your partner. This may lead to some disillusionment or even heartbreak!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026