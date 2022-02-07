Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Feb 07: Try to handle situations patiently

Dear Leo, patiently handling issues may bring desirable results on the social front. Property matters may be sorted out with ease. On the financial front, you may have extra capital to start a new and profitable business.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, it may be a good day for you to succeed in your endeavours. You may put in all your efforts to move ahead in life. Your firm commitment may work to your advantage in getting things done perfectly. If you want to make your dreams, come true, chasing them may not suffice; you may have to work hard for that to come to fruition. Patiently handling issues may bring desirable results on the social front.

Your motivation may enable you to complete your pending tasks sooner. You may learn new things and spend time gathering knowledge. Keep your arrogance under control. Think before making life-changing decisions. Travelling with young children may need proper planning or it could be a troublesome exercise. Property matters may be sorted out with ease.

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, you may have extra capital to start a new and profitable business. Some of you may have to travel overseas for a new project that is likely to bring rich gains in the coming months.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, spending quality time with children and paying attention towards the needs of your loved ones may strengthen the ties. This is likely to bring harmony in your relationships and peace may prevail at home.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you may be given extra responsibilities to shoulder, which is likely to keep you tied up. Your stress levels may increase. Taking one step at a time to finish off tasks at hand may give you time to relax.

Leo Health Today

On the health front, you may experience happiness. However, a few dormant ailments are likely to recur, causing discomfort. Seeking medical attention may bring relief. A new fitness training program may show positive effects on you.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your relationship with your significant other is likely to improve as you plan a weekend getaway with them and spend more time in their company. You are likely to take your long-term bond to the altar.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

