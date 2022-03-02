Leo Daily Horoscope for March 02: Channelize your energy in the right direction

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo personality, you think that you can rule the world with your dominance. Being represented with the image of a lion, this dominating quality comes as your innate characteristic. But with this attitude, you have accomplished a lot in life. You at the same time also have a gracious, kind and big heart and this is why people love you and likes to stay in your company. It would be advised for you today to be a little selfish about your wishes and wants in life. It is time to focus on yourself rather than indulging in social welfare. Make some realistic goals and set your heart upon them. Your productivity is also rising and you must channelize it in the right direction.

Leo Finance Today

Your risk-taking ability is at its peak today and your might want to take some risk in share market. But wait, have patience and right time for investment will definitely come. Otherwise, a good day with finances is predicted.

Leo Family Today

You will be spending a good time together in the company of your family members and loved ones. A good advice may be shared with you by some elderly member of the family.

Leo Career Today

You are at your best productive self and you shall make a lot of accomplishments today at the work front. Students will also score good marks in their exams and will be praised by the teachers.

Leo Health Today

Your energy levels are right point and you want to make the most of the day. You may also feel highly productive and are roaring for success more than ever.

Leo Love Life Today

Because of your work commitments, you may not be able to spend the desired time with your partner of spouse. This might lead your partner to feel a little annoyed but with better communication all will be sorted.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

