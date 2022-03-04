Leo Daily Horoscope for March 04: Savour the day and rejuvenate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An immensely productive day awaits you and you may be driven to make the best of it. It is an auspicious time for you to explore something new and enhance your learning ability. Your relationship with those around you will work well to push your prospects ahead on the personal and financial front. It is advisable to maintain distance from those who cause stress or bring mental agony to you. This will keep you positive and focused on achieving your goals in life. You may be inclined to buy some property, however refrain from taking any major decision as of now. Students will be able to register a significant achievement in academics with the help and guidance elders and experts. Nothing can stop you from making the best of your well-laid travel plans today. Savour the day and rejuvenate to the fullest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to spend money on entertainment and shopping which may bring some instant happiness. There could be some financial gains and increase in flow of money from an unexpected source, which brighten your finances.

Leo Family Today

You may face some challenges in your family life. It is advised to think before you speak so that you don’t upset your family members. Some dispute may crop up among your siblings over property division. Timely intervention by family elders is likely to ensure an amicable and satisfactory resolution for all.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to work on some new projects that you may have been eyeing for a long time now. Put your best food forward to excel. If you are looking for a new job, then today may turn out to be very favorable for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

The day looks good on health front as your body may allow you to feel energetic and stay alert while working on various tasks. Build on your strength and energy. There is no reason for you to relax, give your body the workout it deserves.

Leo Love Life Today

The day will be exciting for love life. You likely to spend some quality time with your partner and mutual understanding between both of you will improve. This is a good time for single persons to get married as the bond will be long-lasting and emotionally fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026