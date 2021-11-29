Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Love is in the air!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, you always shine brighter than anyone in the room. You lead the masses along with your light. Your advice is valuable to guide direct people on the right pathways. The thing about which you need to be mindful is that, to take care of only those who deserve your help; do not offer help to everyone you cross paths with today and save your day and energy. You will need it today. Watch your mood and try not to be excessively authoritative or opinionative on anyone. People may judge you on this. Let's discuss how your stars are aligning today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Your finances are moderate. But do not worry, you will be receiving your salary very soon. Make a budget for your savings and invest it somewhere better. Use that money for something valuable to you.

Leo Family Today

You are most likely to present your achievement to your family and loved ones. That will uplift everyone’s mood with excitement. Celebrate it with your family and friends.

Leo Career Today

Your team could get recognition for a job done well. Appreciate everyone for being on board with you. Celebrate it with your team and follow the same patterns for the rest of the week. It can lead to a better opportunity or new project for you.

Leo Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a nice day to work with your trainer and set a benchmark for your daily routine. Doing it will surely boost your energy and confidence. Your gym friends will be impressed.

Leo Love Life Today

Your partner wants you to pay a little more attention to them. There should be a better communication flow between you both. Acknowledge your partner's needs and try to be there for them. Figure out what is the reason behind their mood towards you and be supportive.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026