Leo Daily Horoscope for November 7: Domestic life could disappoint you today!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you may be lucky as you are likely to find your balance in life. New tasks are likely to keep you occupied. You are likely to grow in strength and may now be able to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Your efforts are likely to pay off. You are likely to be very active on your social front, which in turn, might help you forge new relationships and meet new people, who can help you in furthering your prospects of progress. You may stick to your commitments and enjoy the consequences. Small victories are likely to motivate you to do more. Good results are in store for you on your personal front. You may be successful in completing pending tasks.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to obtain money from unexpected quarters, which may help you to invest in lucrative schemes. Investment in stock market may prove to be beneficial as you are likely to receive good gains. Business may bring profits.

Leo Family Today

Your domestic life could be full of ups and downs today. Unity and harmony between family members might prevail at home but there could be some misunderstandings, which are likely to disrupt the peaceful homely atmosphere.

Leo Career Today

The day is expected to be favourable on your professional front. You are likely to be on your toes as inflow of new assignments may keep you occupied. Your bosses are likely to be impressed by your sincerity, expertise and skills.

Leo Health Today

The day requires you to be mindful of your chronic health issues, which might show up again. Seek prompt medical attention before it aggravates. Light exercises and simple yoga asanas may help you bounce back to good health.

Leo Love Life Today

There could problems in your love life today. A clash of egos or differences of opinion are likely to create a rift in your romantic relationship. Handle the situation calmly and understand your beloved’s needs to bring back harmony.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

