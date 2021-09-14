Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 14: Know what your love life says

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

With diligent planning and determination to follow through with plans, you are sure to find happiness and success in whatever you attempt all day. Whether you’re dealing with tricky friendships, complicated family dynamics or tense professional ties, with your smooth charm you succeed in finding the winning hand. Leos inject ambition into everything they do and you are likely to find those around you full of enthusiasm and gusto. Your unilateral attitude or decisions may cause many conflicts, but they will also resolve quickly.The day will also be filled with interesting social interactions.The day is most opportune to explore new places and experiencing life to the fullest in the company of some who cares about you. This experience will further cement your strong bond.

Leo Finance Today

You understand how the inner structures work, and you’re good at planning and executing investment plans. This will help you make the best of your money. You would be able to avoid unnecessary expenses and increase your savings substantially.

Leo Family Today

Your participation in charitable causes is likely to add to the family prestige. Children are likely to make great progress today, as they get support from their teachers.

Leo Career Today

Take a constructive approach to difficult situations by seeing it as an opportunity to strengthen your position at work. Plans are ready to be put into action, don’t delay any longer; help is available to you from many sources.

Leo Health Today

Your lucky stars have your back today and will help you remain in good shape and happy state of mind throughout the day. To preserve the way you feel,go for sauna or massage session to keep up the momentum.

Leo Love Life Today

There seems to be a thunderstorm brewing in your relationship. If you are not careful, things can go out of hand. One of your close friends may want to intervene in romantic matters, but decline the help. Settle the issue amicably.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour:Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874