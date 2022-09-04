Leo Daily Horoscope for September 4, 2022: The day seems rewarding

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos can say hello to a financially rewarding day. There are significant indications of an increase in your income as well which will help your financial status. It is possible that some unanticipated financial gains can come through. You will be relaxed psychologically and will be joyful in your personal life as well. For some people, there could be an arrival of a new guest in the family which may bring moments of celebration. Ancestral property can also be beneficial to you. It’s a wonderful day to contact people to share dreams. You are likely to learn many things from your past experiences. A positive attitude will eventually have a favourable impact on your physical health as well as mental strength. Travelling on your own, with a friend or with the whole family will be exciting and comfortable. Today, students may encounter difficulties in their academics and will need to work harder to reach their goals.

Leo Finance Today Partnership opportunities appear good but success depends on transparent dealings. Keep records clean to enjoy the strong support of your business partner. With sound planning, Leo natives can clear up their old loans, which would bring relief.

Leo Family Today You may find close relatives much more supportive of your plans. There is a need to share a good rapport with other members of the family to maintain domestic peace. There is likely to be a positive vibe in the household and a strong bond between family members.

Leo Career Today At the workplace, you may experience a sense of inferiority complex which can impact your morale. However, wait for your time and keep working diligently. You will need to be very careful while accepting any lucrative and exciting career offers. You are advised to consult your seniors at home and work.

Leo Health Today You may take special care to protect your skin from the ill effects of the Sun. Your health will start getting better, especially if you have been experiencing any ailment in the past. Your mental and emotional well-being is likely to be enhanced by positive thinking. So, tune in positivity.

Leo Love Life Today A persistent approach would be needed to succeed on the romantic front. Chances of Leos developing a short-lived romance appear strong. Make sure you keep your romantic relationship secret for the time being. Office romance too can become a reality.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

