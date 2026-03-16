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    Leo Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: Disagreements may happen, but handle them sensibly

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: A senior or co-worker may raise a finger at your performance.

    Published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:21 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ideals guide you

    Look for opportunities to keep the love life enticing. No major professional issue will hamper the performance. Financial prosperity is at your side today.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Your happy romantic relationship is backed by professional success. Have a proper financial plan to make diligent monetary decisions. Pay more attention to the lifestyle.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Do not abuse the parents of your partner, as most relationships may end sadly because of this. Disagreements may happen, but handle them sensibly. Some females will get engaged today. Long-distance relationships require open communication today. Today is not the time to resolve old issues and also sit together to share emotions. Avoid the interference of a third person. Married females may seriously consider going the family way. You must also be careful not to interfere in the personal space of the lover.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Professional success will come up. Those who are attempting a competitive examination need to focus more and do hard work. Always keep people with positive vibes around you. A senior or co-worker will raise a finger at your performance, which may make you upset. However, do not despair. There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade to new territories.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Your relationship with a sibling will also improve today, which will lead to a stronger financial position. The second part of the day is good to buy or sell a property. There will also be instances where you may require helping a friend for medical purposes. You should also refrain from investing in any speculative business or the stock market. Stick to a proper financial plan, and this will help you invest smartly.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Avoid risks in terms of health. You may have minor pain in the chest, and this will require medical attention. You may have breathing issues, or athletes may develop minor injuries on the field. The females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Be careful while lifting heavy objects. Children on vacation must be careful while taking part in outdoor sports in the evening hours.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today For March 16, 2026: Disagreements May Happen, But Handle Them Sensibly

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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