Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: You must impress the clients today, and there can be minor productivity issues that you need to tackle.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prove the diligence today

You’ve got splendid moments to celebrate love today. Take up new responsibilities that permit productivity. Wealth permits crucial investments.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for pleasant moments in your love life. Take up crucial tasks that require commitment. Meet up the financial requirements while health demands special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing emotions in the relationship. You need to control your temper. Your attitude is crucial in a love affair, and stay away from arguments that can get complicated. The second part of the day is crucial for married females, as a previous love affair may come back, leading to issues. Some male natives will find new love today. Consider the second part of the day to express the feeling to the crush. Married females can also expect to expand their families today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You must impress the clients today, and there can be minor productivity issues that you need to tackle. Academicians, healthcare personnel, copywriters, botanists, and police personnel will have a normal day. However, IT professionals will need to rework certain parts of the task, which may test their patience. Businessmen handling automobiles, electronics, computer gadgets, and construction will have monetary issues that may impact the daily trade. However, things will be back on track in a day or two.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are good. However, do not go or stock or speculative business today as they won't bring satisfying returns. Today is also a good day to buy property or renovate the house. Some fortunate females will win a legal dispute over property. You will also find the day good to buy a new vehicle. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions, as loss of money is the last thing they want.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there. Some senior natives may complain about chest pain and consult a doctor immediately. There will be issues associated with vision today. You may also have allergies or infections. Avoid mental stress and stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On