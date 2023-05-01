You’ve got an accurate daily Leo horoscope prediction for 1st May 2023. Read your career, finance, health, and romance status today to plan in advance.

Daily horoscope prediction says serious issues may put your relationship at stake. Ensure you take the initiative to resolve the crisis. At a job, challenges may be there and you may not be able to overcome them. You also need to be cautious about expenses and health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship may have serious issues and you need to expect the worst including a breakup. The reasons may be simple but the handling was not fair, which led to the collapse. But this may not be true for every relationship and many natives still may find areas where they can resolve the crisis. And those who doubt that not everything is fair in the relationship must talk openly to understand the root cause. You may also take the help of a counselor or parents to troubleshoot the crisis.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your job may not satisfy you today as the tasks would be too tough and the deadlines are too closer. Those who work in a team need to take along the team members to accomplish the task. Some clients may not be happy with your performance and may complain about your attitude. You may also feel victimized at the workplace. Be creative and innovative and present new concepts with substantial examples to convince superiors. This may work but the outcomes may not be completely satisfying. Businessmen should also stay away from serious business decisions today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor financial issues but not all natives would be affected. Some Leos may receive wealth from different sources. You may also get income from freelancing or a part-time job that will benefit you. Utilize this money to purchase home appliances, electronic products, and jewelry. You may repair your home but today is not good to buy a property or vehicle.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

All those who have cardiac, lung, or blood pressure-related issues need to be careful. Senior natives may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor. Office pressure may also be a reason for insomnia. Yoga and meditation can keep you mentally fit today. You also need to replace oily and greasy food with a healthy diet comprising fruits, vegetables, nuts, and milk.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON