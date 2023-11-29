Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 predicts job enhancement

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 29, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Nov 29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Take smart financial decisions today while health is also at your side.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the challenges today with confidence

Handle all risks at the office with a professional attitude. You will be happy in your personal life while financial success will also accompany good health today.

Troubleshoot the issues within the love life and also tackle the professional challenges with confidence. Take smart financial decisions today while health is also at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your communication is a key factor in romance today. While being expressive in emotions, you should also complement the lover in achievements. This will strengthen the bond. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. As per the love horoscope, this is also a good to conceive. Married Leos should not go for casual hookups that may destroy the marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professionally, you will see growth today. Despite the hurdles at the workplace, you will succeed in assigned tasks, and that will enhance your significance in the team. Keep egos out of career life and also do not display uneasiness or unprofessionalism while handling matters here. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Students preparing for the examination will see positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. Leos will settle financial disputes with siblings and may also inherit a part of the family property. The first half of the day is good for repaying a loan. Some Leos will also clear all pending dues. Professionals can hope for a rise in their salary. Today is also good to donate money to charity. Utilize this period to shop for home furniture, luxury items, gifts, electronic products, or clothes. This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a proper balance between the office and personal life. Despite some minor health issues troubling you, your routine life will be unaffected. However, migraine can give females a tough day. The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules. Maintain a healthy lifestyle packed with good food and exercise.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

