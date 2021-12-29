Leo Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The year 2022 may bring personal growth and you will be able to overcome all the hurdles that have been troubling you in the past. Your family and your personal life will become great, and it will be filled with happiness and pleasure. It will boost your confidence and all the aspects of your life will become better. Your health will be fine throughout the year 2022 the third quarter of 2022 will give you opportunities to buy or sell a property. Some of you can also get the opportunity to travel abroad. You should focus on your goals and the year 2022 will go peacefully and smoothly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance in Year 2022

This year 2022 promises great financial benefits. You will also experience a rise in your income. The businessmen might feel a little slow down in their business in the third quarter of the year. New opportunities will be there bringing profits.

Leo Family in Year 2022

The domestic life in the year 2022 will be great and your relationship with one of your siblings will improve and will bring happiness to your family.

Leo Career in Year 2022

The year 2022 comes bearing gifts for your career. It will bring hopeful prospects and you are most likely to make good progress on a professional friend. You may be able to open some projects in the second quarter of the year.

Leo Health in Year 2022

In the year 2022 you will enjoy good health throughout the year. Minor weather-related allergies or disorders like BP or diabetes may bother you. Otherwise, your health will remain stable throughout the year.

Leo Love Life in Year 2022

Your romantic relationship may take a roller coaster ride in the year 2022. There may be some differences between you and your partner in the second quarter of the year. Couples in a long-distance relationship may settle down by the third quarter of the year.

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 5, 11

Lucky Months: May, October & December

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026