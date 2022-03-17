Leo Horoscope predictions for March 17: Take care of your relationships

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is an excellent day and you are going to get rewarded for the efforts you have been putting to make an idea work for your business or an important project. Things are going to be perfect on the family front. Someone in the family may get engaged and it may make you happy. There is a lot to do in order to complete a project on the academic front, you should speed up work in order to complete it within given deadline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some may spend time exploring new places and enjoying different cuisines. Things seem in order; you just need to take care of your health and personal relationships. Those who have been neglecting their health for long, they may have to face consequences, so don’t avoid health issues.

What else is there to unfold for the day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may use your savings for making down payment of a vehicle. Some may splurge on making loved ones happy and throw a surprise party for them.

Leo Family Today

Celebratory aura or marriage of someone in family may keep you occupied in preparation and shopping. You may enjoy the company of loved ones and planning a big event with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Career Today

You are doing great on the professional front and now you may see the best time of your career by securing managerial or senior positions. This is all about reaping reward for your hard work.

Leo Health Today

Day does not seem suitable on the health front. You may feel under the weather or get an allergic reaction. Avoid being stressed over any minor personal or professional issue.

Leo Love Life Today

Avoid planning anything exciting or romantic to pamper your partner as he or she may not be in the same mood.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026