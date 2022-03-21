Leo Horoscope predictions for March 21: Avoid getting into an argument

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A fabulous focus on your strengths encourages you to make the most of your skills and abilities. If there are some talents of yours currently lying dormant, you might get some opportunities to make use of them and perhaps perfect them, and doing so could improve your income. You could be the centre of attention all day. Be sure to act with integrity because people will notice what you do. You can use this chance to make a big splash or a positive statement that allows others to see you in the best light. You could face some challenges, but if you carry out everything with patience, then you can succeed in getting out of each and every problem. You are also about to enter into a new phase of life today. It is a phase that will push you out of your comfort zone and make you competitive.

Leo Finance Today

Those in business should brace themselves for launching their product or service in the market. If you’ve thought about starting a home business or want to use your home to enhance your income, this is a good time to look into it.

Leo Family Today

Home and family affairs would need to be your priority today. You may feel a little upset because of the behaviour of people around you, especially family members. But avoid getting into an argument with anyone, rather look to focus on your hobbies to stay calm and composed.

Leo Career Today

It’s a good day to bring about a lot of changes in your professional life. You are likely to consider changing your job and look for suitable opportunities. The day’s positive vibe would encourage you to cooperate, collaborate, and expand your network of contacts.

Leo Health Today

You will be more vigilant about your health and may look to improve your diet and daily routine to keep in good shape. To normalize the emotional state of the wards of the element of Water, it is best to start doing yoga, fitness or meditation.

Leo Love Life Today

You can look forward to an exciting day on the romantic front today. Those who are single will get good dating opportunities, as you will get to meet a lot of potential life partners. While those married may find their passions reignited due to the love and attention of their partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

