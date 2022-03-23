Leo Horoscope predictions for March 23: Calm your nerves

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your mind is likely to remain distracted and there could be a lack of mental peace. In such a scenario, try doing things with a selfless attitude to get your focus back. If things have been getting to you, this is when it could all come out into the open. Some of you may feel wound up and you might be ready to vent your frustration. Calm your nerves. It might be a good idea to go for a long walk or work out early on to resist the temptation. Channeling some of this excess energy into exercise can make it easier to navigate through the day. It is one of the better times to work on any problems. Whether that means connecting with a counselor or mentor or getting help from some other expert on your particular issue, go for it. Doing your bit to make things better every day will soon see all issues melt away like the mist.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, this is a positive time to invest in new schemes and plans. But stay away from lending money to anyone. Those in business are likely to make fresh investments which may turn out to be profitable in the long run.

Leo Family Today

You may be able to give enough time to your family and mutual bonding is likely to increase. A short visit to a close relative's place can prove to be relaxing and help you renew long-missed ties.

Leo Career Today

If you’re ready to reach out to those in positions of power, a little charm can work wonders for your career trajectory. You are likely to remain mentally relaxed as your workload is likely to be low which may provide you spare time to evaluate your position at work.

Leo Health Today

Your immune system is strong, but you must still exercise caution as far as your health is concerned. Try to simplify your schedule today after the hectic events of the past few days. If you can take a day off, go for it. This is a good time to relax, recharge, and get your bearings together.

Leo Love Life Today

If you are planning to get married in a love set up then it is advised to defer your plans for some time. You may not find family in agreement with your plans. Understanding and support of your spouse are likely to make your relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

