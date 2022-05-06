Leo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Today it is going to be a day full of new beginnings for all dear Leos. You may start the day with a positive note doing some mental exercises such as meditation and mindfulness. Also, your romance aspect is going to bring your better results today and you might feel like to use your protective nature to safeguard your loved ones against negativity and toxic people around. Don’t take your relations for granted and work towards making them better with a changed and required behavior and approach. Be ready to take up challenges and this will all lead to a better future making you a strong person all the more. Stay focused and positive and all will lead to a happy ending in all aspects in your horoscope.

Leo Finance Today

If you have been suffering through some financial crisis in the recent past, chances are that it will all get resolved today. you will make great progress in your investment sector and everything will start to make sense.

Leo Family Today

Be precise and accurate in your family goals. Make a plan for an international family trip and it will help strengthen your ties with your loved ones. Your children will stay their adorable and cute best.

Leo Career Today

You shall work with new career aspirations for the day. Don’t be dependent on your traditional and conventional methods of work style. Make changes with the changing times.

Leo Health Today

Stop getting paranoid for attaining all of your fitness in a single day. See the reality and make some practical and achievable goals in your health aspect. Also don’t lose your heart if you don’t see the desired results and have the patience to witness them in the future.

Leo Love Life Today

You are getting better with placing your emotions and feelings straight to your lover or spouse. This may improve the understanding and compatibility level between you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

