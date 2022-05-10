Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022
horoscope

Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for May 6, 2022 suggests, you are a workaholic and you strive hard to achieve your goals.
Leo Daily Horoscope for May 10: Enjoy the day on the home front.
Published on May 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) 

 

You have been working on your minor health issues and today you will witness satisfactory results. This will give a considerable amount of happiness and peace of mind. You are a workaholic and you strive hard to achieve your goals. This positive attitude will be visible in your finances today. Things will be good as far as your finances are concerned. You can expect a happy and content day at work as well. You will see your family members in a happy and jubilant mood after the arrival of a new member. This positivity will make forget all your worries and you will enjoy the day to the fullest. Those who are trying to take their relationship to the next level will most likely find things in their favour. If you are planning to embark on a long vacation, you are advised to put all your plans on a hot for a while. If you handle issues concerning property deals with caution you may benefit from it. 

Leo Finance Today 

On the financial front, you have a good day with satisfactory gain from the share market. You are advised to save more and spend less. You can consider investing in mutual funds. However, all the investment must be done after proper consultations with an expert. 

Leo Family Today 

Enjoy the day on the home front. You have worked hard and unknowingly neglected your family. Today you will most like get time to feel the bond you share with your loved ones at home. Be relaxed and enjoy your special moments. 

 

Leo Career Today 

On the work front, you may notice a positive change in the working atmosphere. This change will help you to perform better. You love doing your work much in advance. Today you may need to work longer hours and you will enjoy it. 

Leo Health Today 

On the health front, you can plan a new fitness training programme. You can add some more cardio exercise to your daily fitness. You will be cured of minor aches and pains. This relief will make you feel fresh and energetic.

Leo Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, you can plan a surprise for your spouse or partner. you will realise the bond between the two of you has grown stronger over the years. So, don’t overthink about the future and enjoy the moment you are in. 

 

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs zodiac astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope leo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP