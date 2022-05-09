Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Hey dear Leo born, it is time that you must follow the lead of your passion and hobby! You can sure shot get success in the things that you love doing if you do them passionately and earnestly. Also taking some inspiration and experience from your seniors can also take you to the right path in life. you can also feel highly charged up to take the pending and delayed tasks from a long time. However also understand that you shall not expect honesty and commitment from everyone around you. Just do your own karma and leave it all on destiny. Rest assured that your good time is just about to come and you shall have the patience.

Leo Finance Today

You may spend unnecessary today on the items that you even don’t want in your life. Therefore be very careful of expenses and keep in mind your daily budget allocation. Invest in share market to being benefits in the future.

Leo Family Today

Your family can get misunderstood or misinterpreted by other known or distant relatives. There shall be no need to put your point forward as the misunderstanding will continue for a long time. Deal with it diplomatically.

Leo Career Today

You may like to roar like a lion today in the office for bragging about your achievements and accomplishments in the recent past. What is best that your boss will be appreciative and supportive of your efforts.

Leo Health Today

You may like to take some rest as your body can feel highly tired in the noon time. Make a proper schedule for the day and take regular short breaks in between to rest and rejuvenate.

Leo Love Life Today

You can be overly protective for your partner or spouse and they might like this thing about you. But don’t make this as a habit as they might feel suffocated in the future.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Olive Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

