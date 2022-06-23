Leo Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for June 23,'22 states, to be compassionate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is a normal day; you may face some health and relationships issues. Those who are on a trip, they should be careful as they may catch seasonal flu or infection. Trip may cost you more than expected, so try to control unnecessary expenses.

Spouse or love partner may give you a hard time. There may be some issues that need to be resolved on time. Those who are prone to backache should avoid lifting heavy weights.

Leo Finance Today: Day seems moderate on the financial front. You should avoid any sort of major purchase today as you may end up buying a low-quality product. Try to rely on suggestions from experienced people on financial matters. The time is to focus on saving rather than investing.

Leo Family Today: Things seem pretty good on the family front. Being patient and calm may make you the favorite of all family members. Elders may prefer spending time with their grandchildren. Any activity to uplift the mood of family members will do wonders such as going out for a family dinner.

Leo Career Today: This is an excellent day on the work front. You may schedule important tasks along with performing routine tasks. You may also expect business success if you have the right direction and family support. Those waiting for a raise may get a handsome increment. The day at work is going to be easy and productive.

Leo Health Today: Some may face health issues associated with the upper torso. Avoid dining out in order to be fit and fine. Some may heal from the prolonged health issue. Including light exercises in daily routine is highly effective in maintaining a good health.

Leo Love Life Today: Being rude and stubborn is not good for your love life, try to understand the circumstances and be with your partner in ups and downs of life. Its time to be a good listener and show compassion towards your lover or spouse.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

