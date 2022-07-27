Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27, '22 states, budgetary upset
horoscope

Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27, '22 states, budgetary upset

Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for July 27, 2022 suggests, you may require a backup source to tackle monetary needs. Some of you may embark on a journey to a tourist place.
Leo Daily Horoscope for July 27, 2022: Leo natives are likely to have a good day at work.
Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) Leo natives are likely to have a good day at work. Handling extra responsibilities may bring you a promotion. Your family members may be ecstatic by the news. This is likely to keep your domestic atmosphere joyful. However, your love life may be negatively affected by your schedule. You may not get enough time to spend with your significant other, resulting in rifts. Your health is likely to be a cause of concern. Those suffering from joint pains may need medical attention. This is likely to upset your budget. You may require a backup source to tackle monetary needs. Some of you may embark on a journey to a tourist place. Follow all rules to save yourself from embarrassment. Real estate agents may get a good deal from sales. Students may be able to get into prestigious colleges for further studies.

Leo Finance Today For Leo natives, overseas travel for business purposes may not bring the kind of desired profit on the financial front. A home venture may take longer to pick up pace. Speculative activities are likely to bring small gains.

Leo Family Today Leos, your participation in family matters may be essential to keep situations under control. Your interpersonal relationships with your siblings may improve, bringing you profound happiness. Peace is likely to prevail at home.

Leo Career Today Leos may work to their full capacity on the job front and their efforts are likely to be suitably rewarded with a promotion and increment when the time comes. Your bosses may be impressed with your positive attitude.

Leo Health Today Leos, your health may witness some minor ups and downs. You may face problems related to the lungs or stomach, which may need medical care. Yoga is leaky to help in keeping a positive approach towards life.

Leo Love Life Today For Leo natives, there are likely to be several hurdles in love life. This may prevent you from enjoying the company of your significant other. Take time out from your work schedule for your beloved or it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope leo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP