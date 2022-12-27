Leo Horoscope Today, December 27, 2022: Day brings certain challenges

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you need to be more careful while dealing with people today. The day can bring certain challenges which need to be sought out with utmost care and precaution. You must bring a significant change in your perspective and outlook. You need to overcome pessimism. Today Leo natives can expect a great day at the workplace. Those who are education sector will be offered great opportunities. Your finances will boost your bank balance today. You can expect a great day at home as well. Those who are postponing a family vacation can now finalise things. Those who are planning to settle down in life will most likely get a suitable marriage proposal. Finalising a land deal can be beneficial if done after proper paper works. Students who are planning to pursue medicine as a career will be offered great internship opportunities.

Leo Finance Today

Your finances will be great today, giving a good boost to your bank balance. You come across several lucrative deals. However, you are advised to be extra careful before finalising anything. Things will most likely b in your favour if you are planning to buy a home or land.

Leo Career Today

Those who are involved in a family business may receive new orders from several old and trusted clients. These offers will boost your low self-esteem and instil new confidence in you. Who are workaholics but don’t get overburdened by work as your workload is likely to increase with new projects.

Leo Health Today

Those who are suffering from headaches may feel relieved as the pain may finally subside today. All Thanks to your healthy eating habits and disciplined routine. You must eat well to maintain your current weight. You must remember that maintaining fitness should be your priority.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo individuals will find the day in their favour as far as romantic issues are concerned. The youngsters will soon realise the importance of a shared sense of love and support. Single Leo natives may come across good marriage proposals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White.

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

