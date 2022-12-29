Leo Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: New job opportunities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, leo natives might feel drawn to expand their knowledge and understanding of their spirituality today. This may result in a more even-keel mental state and a more relaxed way of life. For some Leos, the best vacation ever is a spiritual pilgrimage. If you've been praying consistently, you might be in a better place mentally to deal with challenges in the future. Leos should strive to maintain an open line of communication in all aspects of their lives. New job opportunities and financial rewards may come your way as your social standing rises. Possibilities exist that inheritance-related matters will also work in your favour. Someone you care about profoundly will provide you with clear direction on the next steps you should take. Moving to a new home or purchasing a new property can be a stressful time for many people. Exam performance can be improved across the board by students by focusing extra effort on the subjects that are lagging behind.

Leo Finance Today

You may maintain a healthy financial position through the astute stock and share trading and even see gains. Some of you may make a tidy sum on a recent transaction or investment. Some Leos may benefit financially from this, and they may be able to pay back any loans they currently have.

Leo Family Today

Maintaining or improving your financial standing through trading stocks and shares may be possible. Maybe you made a pretty penny on that deal or investment you just made. This could be a boon financially for some Leos, allowing them to finally pay off any loans they've accumulated.

Leo Career Today

Today is your lucky day if you want to make a great first impression on someone important. Likewise, you may be honoured for efforts long past. In the workplace, your superiors may back and extend all support. Leo natives who work for the government have a good chance of moving up the ranks.

Leo Health Today

Leo natives may feel full of pep and ready to take on any challenge. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise routine will do wonders for your state of mind and body. Many people have reported fantastic results after including nutritional supplements in their daily diet.

Leo Love Life Today

Some good news in your romantic life may help you maintain your optimism. Some single Leo natives may get to meet compatible partners unexpectedly. Resolving conflicts with your spouse can be helpful for everyone involved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON