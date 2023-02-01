Leo Horoscope Today, February 1, 2023: Business risks predicted

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, the day at work should go well for native Leos, who can anticipate great success. If you work hard and show commitment, your superiors may continue to view you favourably. Some of you may also be eligible for a raise soon. Income from various sources will allow you to achieve success commensurate with your efforts. You'll be in excellent shape if you stick to a healthy diet and exercise routine. You're looking forward to spending more time with your loved ones across the board, which will only serve to strengthen your bonds with them. Today may be difficult for married couples, so ensure you both get plenty of rest and eat well. Time is on the side of students right now, and they should see the results of their efforts. You may have a fantastic time at the amusement or theme park you visit. A real estate agent can speed up the process if you need assistance finding a suitable place to live.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Today is a productive day for native Leos in the business world. They might find a lot of ways to boost their earnings. A shaky start to the day financially is possible, but a steady income stream will alleviate any worries.

Leo Family Today

You'll have the confidence from knowing your loved ones have your back no matter what comes your way. A person's desire to succeed can be bolstered by the encouragement and faith of those closest to them. The health of your elderly relatives may require special attention.

Leo Career Today

The actions you take today will have a significant impact on your career tomorrow. You need to focus on the task at hand and your focus undivided. An opportunity to move forward in your career, perhaps leading to a promotion, may present itself to you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Leos should pay extra attention to their health and develop better eating habits. If your blood sugar or blood pressure tends to fluctuate frequently, be sure to take care of yourself. Don't let a busy schedule at the office make you skip meals.

Leo Love Life Today

There could be tension in your relationship due to miscommunication. If you give your relationship room to develop, it might improve over time. As a sign, Leos are sometimes quick to draw conclusions. This may put their friendships at risk.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON