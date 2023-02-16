Leo Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Follow these investment tips

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love is in the air Leos! Daily astrological prediction says, you might be consumed by an innate desire for passion, romance and intimacy. You may enjoy a sensuous time with your special one as you both take out some time for yourselves. Financially, you’re doing quite well for yourself. You can think about leveraging your assets. Those new to investments can think of starting with some safer options. You are likely to face some challenges at work as you struggle to tolerate the nuisance of your colleagues. You may have to think about switching jobs if the toxic environment continues. You may have a comfortable day at your home as you enjoy the love and comfort of your parent’s home. You may meet an old relative and get a little emotional today. If you’re thinking of taking a trip then going to a quiet peaceful place can help make better decisions.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, you’re sailing on a gravy boat! You may think of some philanthropic ventures as you have enough to shell some. Starting a venture of your own can be worthwhile. Keep learning about wealth management and ease your financial situation with time.

Leo Family Today

You can enjoy a comfortable day at home as you may return after a long time. The love of your family may help you make some difficult decisions. You can find your favourite home cooked meals in kitchen today.

Leo Career Today

The day does indicate some problems at work today as you struggle to deal with petty politics. You can expect the day to be a little difficult with some tricky situations. You may have to take a decision regarding your career progression today.

Leo Health Today

It’s an average day health wise. Your immunity and endurance is likely to increase gradually. You may feel you’re more attentive and aware these days. Your curiosity can take you places today, listen to your instincts Leos.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is filled with passion and ecstasy. You may meet your partner after a long time and finally say the things you’ve wanted to express. Those looking for love may end up getting lucky today. Cupid’s bow has struck you Leos!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

