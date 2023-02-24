Leo Horoscope Today, February 24, 2023: Appreciate your partner’s efforts

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There's a chance that Leo natives may have a pleasant work experience. Your superiors may give you the freedom to institute sweeping office-wide reforms. You might be in excellent health. You can improve your health by eating right and getting enough sleep. You and your love interest might finally be reunited after a long time apart. You should feel a surge of joy at this news. But maybe your economic situation may remain normal. Expenses are rising, so you may need to increase your income. There's a good chance that your loved ones may remain particularly demanding now. Disruptions to the home front may occur if guests call in unexpectedly. Some may decide to travel despite the obstacles. The outcome may far outweigh the difficulties. Property-related financial transactions should be postponed if possible, as losses are expected. Earning a coveted degree may help students gain social status.

Leo Finance Today

Leos can get bank loans for their dream homes. However, use the money wisely to avoid borrowing more to repay it. Business owners may make great deals today. It will boost their wealth and allow them to make big profits.

Leo Family Today

Despite early signs of domestic bliss, Leo natives can expect to have disagreements with distant relatives later in the day. Disputes will arise, and you should try to work through them peacefully.

Leo Career Today

Leos are likely to excel in the workplace. This could lead to a raise in pay or even a promotion. An increase in respect and admiration is also indicated for some. Freshers may get help from young colleagues.

Leo Health Today

Leos can keep their lives in harmony by getting enough sleep and eating healthily. You should seek spirituality if you need to quiet your thoughts and unwind your muscles. You can start reaping the rewards of a sound body and mind right now.

Leo Love Life Today

Leos may feel particularly pampered by their significant others today. You may be showered with love and form a lasting bond. Today, you'll appreciate your partner's efforts.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

