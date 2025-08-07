Leo Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: Prosperity may exist today

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are too emotional in nature Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair. You may consider opportunities to prove your mettle at the job. Prosperity exists today, but health can be a concern. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Go for crucial solutions for love-related issues today. Minor professional issues may be there. Wealth will come in from different sources. Health can give you a tough time.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you have arguments with your lover. Despite the love life being stronger, your partner may misunderstand your words, and this can lead to chaos in the love affair. It is good to spend more time with the lover. You need to be a patient listener, and this will help you settle even the issues of the past. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence, and parents need to interfere. Single natives will see someone special today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Expect issues in your productivity. It is good to take up new tasks that will test your professional mettle. Those who handle financial profiles, including banking and accounting sectors, will have challenges related to the calculations. You need to be expressive at team sessions, and your communication skills will impress the clients. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You may buy electronic appliances today, and some businessmen will also succeed in raising funds through promoters. Females will also have plans to travel abroad on a vacation. Your relationship with siblings will also help you raise funds for your business. Today, you may try your fortune in the stock market. You need to have proper knowledge about trading, as losing money is the last thing you want.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up today. Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and oral health issues will be common. Some females may develop gynecological issues that will need medical attention. Females working in the kitchen may get minor cuts, but this won’t be serious. You may also have a urinary infection or vision-related issues. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)