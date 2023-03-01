Leo Horoscope Today, March 1, 2023: A career change is on the cards

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos should feel a surge of vitality and self-assurance today. Daily astrological prediction says, their abilities and openness to new experiences should help them advance in their chosen field. You're putting your communication skills on display, and you might find yourself giving a fresh spin on an old idea. Think about potential investment vehicles that can guarantee short-term profits and long-term stability for your finances. Your family's happiness is more important than letting your own self-destructive thinking and outlook get in the way. The day could be exciting romantically if your partner is in a good mood. Leo's best efforts to live a healthy lifestyle will likely pay off in the long run. Before embarking on a trip, be sure to check the forecast. Inclement weather is a potential threat that could cancel plans. If you can, you should move. Some Leo students may have immense potential to excel on the academic front today.

Leo Finance Today

Leo natives may have new investment opportunities today. Their financial situation is likely to improve as they successfully recover pending dues or arrears. They should be cautious with their money and not make any hasty decisions.

Leo Family Today

Regarding family, there may be some tension or unpredictability at home. Leo natives need to think before they speak and not neglect their household responsibilities. You may get into a needless argument with a neighbor.

Leo Career Today

In their career, Leos may see positive changes and should work to improve their working style to stay ahead of the competition. They can use their charm and personality to succeed in their professional endeavours.

Leo Health Today

Leos should focus on getting proper sleep and not pushing their body too hard for their health. You need to slow down and be gentler with your body. Today is a good day to put your feet up and listen to your body rather than trying to force it to do too much.

Leo Love Life Today

In terms of romance, Leos may find someone to share their emotions with. You may enjoy a scenic place with a loved one and fill your heart and soul with joy. Those in long-term relationships may get support for marriage from their elders.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

