Leo Horoscope Today, November 10, 2022: Relax and take a break!

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Remember that neighbour’s child about whom your parents couldn’t stop complimenting? The person who used to have a constant stay in your envy list? That’s you today! Your parents are proud of you and couldn’t possibly stop themselves from showering good words about you to other people. You have been waiting for this day and it has finally arrived. Also remember not to pressurize yourself in maintaining an illusionary image. It is acceptable to make mistakes unknowingly. As long as it comes from within, do it. Otherwise, relax and take a break! Provide your time and effort to your work related matters but don’t let it get the best of you. You are just an employee, not a slave. Your romantic interests will be beautifully crafted with care and honesty today. Honesty has been your binding force and it is sustaining to be the same.

Leo Health Today

You need to up your game at the gym today. A negligible amount of cardio won’t provide you the desired result. Hire a trainer already!

Leo Finance Today

If you share your happiness, it will be doubled. Today you have an adequate amount of income after months of rejections. Therefore, if you can, do something for the needy – may be helping a child with their school fee or feeding someone hungry – these blessings are going to multiply.

Leo Career Today

Don’t let your employer take all of your time. Perform the work within the work frame and leave. You have a personal life to deal with as well.

Leo Family Today

A joyful family event is around the corner. This will help you know your close relatives better and to form an attachment. Live the good times while you can!

Leo Love Life Today

You are spiritually connected to your partner. You could barely imagine a life without them. Today is astounding for a marriage proposal to occur.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

