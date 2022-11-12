Leo Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Pamper yourself

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are going to enjoy an excellent time with loved ones. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your professional growth and achievements may make your parents feel proud of you. Good things may happen on the career front. You may have to work hard to take your business to the next level. All your health issues may be over and you may find the key to lead a happy and healthy life. Love birds may plan a trip to a romantic destination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Travelling can be a wonderful experience for some. You may get chance to pamper yourself and indulge in amazing activities. Some may find peace of mind while they are on a spiritual trip. You may get good returns by selling an old property. Some may also rent out their commercial property.

What do your planetary positions indicate about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

It is a moderate day. You may find multiple income sources. Some unnecessary expenditures may disturb your monthly budget. Think practically before splurging money.

Leo Family Today:

This is a wonderful day to meet your loved ones and spend quality time. A family get together may keep homemakers busy all day long in catering to the guests

Leo Career Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are going great on the work front. Your sincerity, discipline and determination may be admired by your boss and get you recognition. Your mail box may be filled with multiple job offers from prestigious organizations, so feel proud on yourself.

Leo Health Today:

This is going to be a suitable day and you are going to pursue your passion. Some may be concerned about their physical fitness and join gym or yoga classes. Homemakers may enjoy hair spa or body massage today.

Leo Love Life Today:

You may have a normal day on the love front. Love partner may pay surprise visit, but due to lack of time and prior engagements it may be hard for you to be with him or her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON