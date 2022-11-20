Leo Horoscope Today, November 20, 2022: New job?

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is likely to be a great financial day for Leos, and their new job can get off to a great start. Daily Astrological Predictions says, there may also be a strengthening of interpersonal bonds. Because of your hard work and determination, peace and harmony may reign in the home. If you want to improve your current situation, you need to do some serious soul-searching. If you want to attract more exciting experiences into your life, you could adopt a more optimistic worldview. Meeting new, eccentric people may do wonders for your self-assurance. The modern world makes it difficult to travel with children, but with some positivity and tolerance, the trip can be enjoyable for everyone. Family youngsters might welcome your guidance and enthusiastically follow your advice. In the end, Leo students may have a good day as they may get accepted to a prestigious university. In order to achieve your goals, you may need to think outside the box.

Leo Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take the plunge if you've been thinking about striking out on your own as a counsellor or commission agent; you may find great success and financial security in no time. It is inevitable that Leo businesspeople are likely to successfully integrate new ideas and technologies into their operations.

Leo Family Today

The whole family can get together for a religious ceremony or celebration if Leo natives plan ahead. You should tell your parents about your plans for the future, including your career, because they may extend valuable support.

Leo Career Today

Leo employees may feel secure in their positions and optimistic about their future with the company. You can deal with any stressful situation at work with ease if you keep a positive outlook and believe in your own abilities.

Leo Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo natives might have to force themselves to get up and out of the house for some physical activity today. You'll have a hard time bringing yourself to do it, but the rewards are too great to ignore.

Leo Love Life Today

You'll need to show compassion for your partner's worries and then calm their nerves with tender, loving words. Leo natives who aren't married yet may feel pressure to settle down, but they'll make the right decision for themselves.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON