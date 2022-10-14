Leo Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022: Good fortune may smile upon you

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good fortune may smile upon Leo natives. The just-concluded business transaction yields a substantial profit for Leo businesspeople. Daily Astrological Prediction says, today, hard work and dedication may earn you accolades and improve your professional standing. Those who seek the counsel of family elders are likely to find timely solutions to their personal problems. You are likely to embark on a wonderful journey into the sea of love upon meeting the person of your dreams. Avoid travelling abroad if you don't want to deal with some complications. Several hazards can arise on a trip abroad if it isn't well-planned in advance. Disputes over property that have lingered for a long time may soon come to an end. There is a strong possibility of the decision being in your favour. Focus on what you're doing right now rather than what you'll be doing tomorrow or the following week. Don't pay attention to the naysayers.

Leo Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucrative earnings on your long-term investments may help Leos financially and put them in the driving seat. Potential entrepreneurs may find the stars aligning in their favour. They can get success with an educational institution or tech enterprise.

Leo Family Today

You have always been a family person, but it is your siblings who are going to need you the most today. Therefore, you should prioritize strengthening your relationships with your siblings. Ultimately, it will be you who enjoys yourself the most during this process.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to achieve lofty objectives on the career front. The employed Leo natives may receive additional job offers from a reputed firm. Be prepared to accept a promotion with a well-deserved pay increase. If you are considering starting a business, now is the time to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Your excess weight is no longer an issue today. Regular exercise, yoga, meditation, and a nutritious diet can bolster physical and mental well-being. You are encouraged to consume a balanced diet. A possible remedy for those with back pain is on the cards for Leo natives.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo natives’ love life is about to blossom, so now is the time to make some long-term commitments. Since the planets are aligned in your favour, you can expect to bask in the glory of love. Those of you who are currently single should keep an eye out for Cupid's sign.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON