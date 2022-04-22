Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 22

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

The leo sign is represented with the image of a roaring lion and just like its symbolic image, the leo born person will always be daring, bold, fiery, passionate and ambitious in their life’s journey. As a typical leo born, you will like to take the lead in every aspect and therefore are found to be a great leader. People generally like to follow your path and style and this is what makes you filled with self pride. You are also highly protective of your loved ones and anyone coming in between will have to face the consequences. Today you can have this urge to self discover your hidden potential and you may feel little creative as well. You can expect to go on some official trip for few days so prepare your day accordingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

The Leo horoscope in finance and money matters is all about bringing good luck to the forte. You will have chances of expanding your business line and if employed, there can be a scene of promotion.

Leo Family Today

You can have some friends coming over to join you in the mid time of the day. You can enjoy a good tea time in their company. If married, your spouse may plan for a big surorise for you.

Leo Career Today

In the career horoscope for the Leo sign, you can expect the routine activities getting completed with the same motivation and working style. You can also expect to have a few tasks waiting to be finished before meeting deadline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Your health shall be taken some priority today and you shall also take out the time to improve it by improving your lifestyle. Kick start your day with yoga and proceed it with some flexibility postures.

Leo Love Life Today

There is a need to bring back the lost spark and charm in your relationship. Don’t wait for your partner or spouse to make the next move and instead, change in your normal routine to bring the desired romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026