Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

If we go by the image representation of the Leo sign, which is represented by a roaring lion, the Leo born generally have the qualities of being playful, kingly and bold in all aspects of life. The circle around the image represents the highly influential aura and magnetism of a true and typical Leo born person. If you are also born under this sign then you must have this dynamic personality to impress and convince everyone at instant and people may like to follow your lead as you make good leaders in life. Today if you are in government administration, chances are that you may get the desired recognition. You will feel support and understanding from your close knit circle of people. Travel can also make the day a little hectic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Finance wise, it is predicted that you may get the benefit and profit from some government run financial scheme. You business can also pace up in the right direction and there can be a significant growth in your assets.

Leo Family Today

You will have the right support and understanding from your loved ones and family members in the domestic affairs. Also if married your spouse can be extremely caring and loving towards you and your children.

Leo Career Today

If thinking to start a new business, you might get a good business lead today. A friend in the office can also assist in completing a long pending task at office. Rest all seems to be working just as fine in your career horoscope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

It is best advised to you that you may try to push your limits today and step out of your comfort zone. Results may seem delusionary at the moment, but stay committed and motivated.

Leo Love Life Today

Don’t be a bore today in your relationship. Try and bring out new ideas to make your relationship more romantic and cheerful. Opt for some couple goals activities.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026