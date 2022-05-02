Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Leo born native, today you might feel your dominating side rising from the inside and this may create some issues in your professional life. Try to stay humble and deal with the situation with some patience especially at your work front. Don’t rush to manage too many things in a single time as this only bother your time management skills. But, you might make some of the big and imperative decisions in your life today and this can prove to be beneficial in your coming times. You will also feel an inclination to get involved in the welfare of society and may get attached to some NGO or a charitable trust. Travel is also predicted in the morning time and you shall keep yourself motivated for the day.

Leo Finance Today

You may get a good monetary gain in your banking transactions. If you have applied for a loan, chances are that it may get approved today. You can also expect a good gain in the share market.

Leo Family Today

Your family affairs may keep you mentally occupied for the day and you shall feel mentally tired for being burdened with too many domestic responsibilities. But fret now, you shall have the back of your parents and spouse.

Leo Career Today

As per your career horoscope for the day, you can expect a tough and hectic day at work. Don’t get in any form of avoidable discussions and stay away from office politics. Manage your work and keep yourself restricted to your own business.

Leo Health Today

Yoga and flexibility postures will help you maintain a good agility and strength in your body. Indulge in some brisk walking and you shall see good results in your fitness levels.

Leo Love Life Today

You may feel that your partner or spouse is getting bored of the same old relationship pattern going on and hence you must make some new changes to make your affair more interesting and romantic.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Red

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026