Libra Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Take out time for yourself

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Dear Libra, maintaining your balance, you may be able to manage both your family and work. There may be a lot of slog today but people at home may understand your availability. You may not keep any secrets from family and may interact freely. Your boss may increase your work load but this may be good for your growth. You may feel blessed to have lot of physical energy, which may help you to complete all tasks timely. You may include some good breathing exercises in your schedule. Meditation may improve your concentration and flexibility. You may also think of joining martial arts to improve your strength. Everything may work for you today, Libra, just go ahead and do what you like. Your spouse may be pleasing and may provide you with encouragement and laughter.

Libra Finance Today Financial activity may be limited but you may achieve success with the power of intellect. Momentum in business may bring regular money. Any negotiations made today may or may not work, so be little considerate and analyze the pros and cons before taking any decision.

Libra Family Today You may feel strong in emotional matters. There may be some good news from children. You may earn trust in personal matters. You may not hesitate to express your feelings.

Libra Career Today Today may be a day when you may perform very well at work. All your colleagues may get along well. Your rapport with your seniors may become stronger. You may get some kind of reward for your extraordinary performance.

Libra Health Today Health may be up to the mark. You may travel and enjoy the day. All your vital parameters may be in the normal range and may not pose any trouble. You may love to take care of your diet and may work towards conscious eating.

Libra Love Life Today The mutual trust between you and your partner may increase. Life may be comfortable in personal relationships. You may work towards strengthening relationships by giving decorative gifts to loved ones.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

