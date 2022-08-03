Libra Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Expect new person in life

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libras are likely to enjoy their time at home. You may get to pursue a hobby, which has the potential to de-stress you. Your love life is likely to look up. Single individuals are likely to find a soul mate, with whom they are likely to form a lasting bond. On the financial front, a steady income and profits from investments may bring you stability and secure your future. However, you may have to take care of your health. Neglect of any kind may have serious repercussions. On the job front, the day may be moderate. Those in the public sector may experience boredom due to monotony. Do not undertake road trips at the moment as it may not be an auspicious time. Monetary transactions in property matters may bring good returns. Students need to focus on studies to improve their grades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today Libras are likely to be prosperous on the professional front today. Your business may flourish and you are likely to reap its rich returns. Almost all of your monetary transactions may bring profits soon.

Libra Family Today For Libra natives, the stars indicate that they are likely to enjoy a happy family life today. Good news of the arrival of a baby in the family may lift everyone’s spirits. Children can become the source of great joy at home.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, Libras may be doubtful regarding their future. You need to work together with colleagues to bring positive outcomes. This may impress your bosses and also bring you good news of an increment!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today Although Libra natives are likely to enjoy good health, chronic ailments may return, causing trouble and discomfort. Seeking immediate medical attention is likely to bring relief. Meditation and yoga may immensely benefit you.

Libra Love Life Today Libras, your romantic ties are likely to strengthen today as you express your feelings to your partner more freely and openly. Your beloved is likely to reciprocate in the same way, making your romantic relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON