Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 26: Don’t expect much today

Dear Libra, you will get investment advice today if you follow it so you can get amazing returns from the same. This is the day devoted to learning. Things can go wrong if you expect a lot today.
Since justice is primarily in Libra's mind it's a bit difficult to play fair knowing it all.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra is the sign from which we see the shift in the zodiac from individuals to how to connect with others and the world. They are the seventh sign in the sequence which represents the relationship and partnership with others and the world. Being ruled by Venus, Libra has an immense capacity to showcase love. Partnerships are valued and things need to be fair around Libra. You weigh all the things with the influence of scales, everything needs to be reciprocated in the life of Libra. They compromise with their loved ones and listen to what others need to say. A libra is also known to be indecisive that is mere because of its ability to look at situations holistically. Now that they know all sides of the coin they take time to embrace and empathize. Since justice is primarily in Libra's mind it's a bit difficult to play fair knowing it all.

Libra Finance Today

You will get investment advice today if you follow it so you can get amazing returns from the same. If you have any investment in mind, go for it today, stars are in favour.

Libra Family Today

You like equality and you may see some kind of partiality in your home today. If you raise your voice against it so your family may get upset with you, but do not stay silent, everything will be fine in the end.

Libra Career Today

This is the day devoted to learning. Whatever you will learn today will help you in achieving long term goals. In the current situation, these learnings can get you a lot of appreciation at the workplace.

Libra Health Today

Some of you may think to change your dietary plans and gym routines. Due to this, you may feel tired and fatigued today. It is advisable to stay hydrated today.

Libra Love Life Today

You need emotional support from your partner but unfortunately, you will not get it today. Things can go wrong if you expect a lot today. Break-ups can also take place.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Cream

 

